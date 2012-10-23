Police are are appealing for information to help identify a man who has been found dead on a beach in East Lothian.

The body of a man, believed to be middle-aged, was found at 10:00 in a remote spot between Gullane Point and Aberlady Bay, Gullane.

Officers believe he died on the beach and his body may have lain there for a few hours.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

The man did not have any identification on him.

Police are now appealing to anyone whose friend or family member has failed to return home to get in touch.

Anyone who recognises the description of the man is also being urged to come forward.

He is described as being about 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, with fair hair and black wide rimmed glasses.

When he was found he was wearing black shoes and black trousers and had two grey fleece jackets on under a blue waterproof jacket.

A rucksack, believed to belong to the man, was found a short distance away from his body on the beach and had items stored in waterproof bags, leading officers to believe he may be a seasoned walker.