A man has appeared in court charged with rape in connection with an incident in West Lothian at the weekend.

Stephen Larkin, 19, appeared from custody at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday.

He was charged with committing an offence under section one of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

Larkin, from Livingston, made no plea or declaration was committed for further enquiries.

He was released on bail.

UPDATE: Mr Larkin was acquitted of rape in September 2013 after the Crown conceded there was no case to answer.