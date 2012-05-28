West Lothian teenager charged with rape
- 28 May 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with rape in connection with an incident in West Lothian at the weekend.
Stephen Larkin, 19, appeared from custody at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday.
He was charged with committing an offence under section one of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.
Larkin, from Livingston, made no plea or declaration was committed for further enquiries.
He was released on bail.
UPDATE: Mr Larkin was acquitted of rape in September 2013 after the Crown conceded there was no case to answer.