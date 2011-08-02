Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tartan shops have been warned about blasting out bagpipe music

Tourist shops in Edinburgh have been banned from playing loud bagpipe music out into the streets.

Environmental officers are patrolling the capital's streets to make sure traders do not break new rules which came into force on Monday.

It follows complaints about the volume of bagpipe music played by some retailers.

Edinburgh City council has also received complaints of shops' tartan goods blocking pavements.

It follows a meeting between Royal Mile traders and the council to agree on a "reasonable approach" to tackle the problems.

An Edinburgh City Council spokesman said: "While most shops do operate responsibly, there remain specific examples where this is not the case."