Image caption Roger Gray lived in Edinburgh's Merchiston Crescent

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a university lecturer in Edinburgh.

Roger Gray, 64, was found at his home in Merchiston Crescent at the weekend with multiple stab wounds.

Mr Gray was a senior lecturer in mathematics and statistics at the city's Heriot-Watt University.

He was the third gay man killed in the city over the past month but police said the deaths were not thought to be linked.

John Carter, 44, was found dead in Leith on 27 February. A man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found dead in Pilton on the same day.

On Wednesday, a Lothian and Borders Police spokeswoman said: "We recognise the potential concerns that these tragic deaths may have caused within the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender) community, and we are making contact with LGBT groups and organisations in order to provide them with reassurance and advice.

"It is important to stress at this stage that there is nothing to indicate a link between the three deaths. However, and as always, we are keeping an open mind in terms of our inquiries."