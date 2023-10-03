Scotland's papers: Fears over police cuts and SNP backbencher claims

Scotland's papers: Fears over police cuts and SNP backbencher claimsPublished2 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The impact of Police Scotland budget cuts make the front page of the Daily Record. The Scottish Police Federation warns lives are at risk if the number of frontline officers is reduced further.Image caption, The Scotsman leads with claims by Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross that he has been approached by backbench members of the SNP who are concerned about the direction of the Scottish government.Image caption, The warning from the Scottish Police Federation that "people may die" as a result of police budget cuts makes the front page of the Scottish Daily Express.Image caption, The Herald also has the police cuts story. David Kennedy, the general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, warned: "We might see more M9 cases appearing where people actually die." John Yuill and girlfriend Lamara Bell lay undiscovered by officers for three days after their car came off the M9 near Stirling in 2015.Image caption, The National front page reveals that the next SNP conference will include a debate about the strategy for the party's goal of achieving independence for Scotland.Image caption, Many of Tuesday's papers are dominated by the growing concerns people have about the government's plans for HS2. The Times' front page quotes an unnamed source, who the paper describes as being "familiar with the prime minister's thinking", as saying the project was "based on old assumptions" and that the Covid pandemic "has changed the nature of travel".Image caption, "It's Manc robbery" is the Metro's headline, with the paper focusing on the "fury" that Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has expressed about HS2. He told reporters on Monday that this Conservative conference "will be remembered as the [one] when they pulled the plug on us".Image caption, The i says that there is already "rebellion" inside the prime minister's party - but adds that No 10 insists "no final decision" has yet been made. As well as reporting the axing of the second phase of HS2, between Birmingham and Manchester, the paper reports the Northern Powerhouse Rail project between Liverpool and Hull could also be at risk.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph's lead story is about UK government plans - supposedly going to be announced by UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay later - to ban transgender women from female hospital wards in England.Image caption, Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch's "tub-thumping speech" to the Tory conference is the focus of the Scottish Daily Mail's front page.Image caption, The Sun leads on Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas' online "troll terror". Ms Ballas tells the paper that "death threats", plus violent and sexual messages, left her "scared to leave her home".Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports that Dundee drivers are being warned they still need to pay at a West End car park, despite a parking meter being badly damaged in an axe attack.Image caption, The Courier leads with empty offices at Dundee City Council's headquarters.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that the Santa express service run on the Strathspey Railway could be under threat after an accident involving the Flying Scotsman locomotive. Two people were treated in hospital following the collision with the world-famous train at Aviemore Station in the Highlands on Friday.Image caption, The state of fountains in a public park dominates the front page of the Glasgow Times. The paper also reports on the search for the next Rangers manager after Michael Beale was sacked on Sunday.Image caption, Funding pressures facing mental health services for children is the main story on the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News.Related Internet LinksGlasgow Evening TimesEdinburgh Evening NewsDundee Evening TelegraphAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressDaily Mail OnlineThe NationalThe TimesThe Scottish SunDaily RecordThe ScotsmanHerald ScotlandThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.