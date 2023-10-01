Scotland's papers: Defiant Fergus Ewing and rise in racist incidents

Scotland's papers: Defiant Fergus Ewing and rise in racist incidentsPublished2 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Sunday Mail leads with an interview with SNP rebel Fergus Ewing, who has vowed to stay in the party and fight "madcap" policies he believes are hurting voters. The MSP was suspended from the SNP last week for voting against the Scottish government at Holyrood. The paper reports that the 66-year-old, who has been widely expected to step down at the next election, has warned First Minister Humza Yousaf he has no intention of retiring and is "imploring him to change direction".Image caption, MP Angus McNeill tells Scotland on Sunday the SNP's "betrayal" of Fergus Ewing "makes Judas look amateur". The Western Isles MP was himself expelled from the party after refusing the rejoin the Westminster group following a suspension. He says there is "a lot of sympathy" for Mr Ewing, who went against the Scottish government in a vote of no confidence in Green minister Lorna Slater.Image caption, The Sunday Post reports on a "shameful" rise in racist abuse of health workers in Scotland. A series of freedom of information requests submitted to every NHS board has uncovered an increase of 117%, from 213 in 2018/19 to 437 in 2022/23. The paper says it comes as details of white supremacists targeting Humza Yousaf's constituency office are revealed.Image caption, The Sunday Express reports on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announcing a £1.1bn investment in derelict high streets across the UK. The funding is described as a massive boost for "forgotten towns" and is aimed at improving transport links and dealing with "eyesore" empty shops.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday describes the investment as "an extraordinary rescue plan for dying Scots towns". The paper says the move will bypass Scottish government ministers and see a £140m "windfall" being handed directly to local councils.Image caption, The National leads with Robin McAlpine, the founder of the Common Weal think tank, setting out his plan to bring "fresh life" to the Yes movement. He tells the paper following his strategy will lead to Scottish independence in the next 10 years.Image caption, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has told the Sunday Telegraph he is considering new forms of support for Ukraine. The government is looking at the possibility of sending armed forces personnel to Ukraine for the first time to train their counterparts on home soil, provide naval support to protect commercial vessels in the Black Sea, and is encouraging British arms firms to set up factories in Ukraine, the paper says.Image caption, The Sun on Sunday reports that Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville and wife Lucinda "Lulu" Williams have separated.Related Internet LinksGlasgow Evening TimesEdinburgh Evening NewsDundee Evening TelegraphAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressDaily Mail OnlineThe NationalThe TimesThe Scottish SunDaily RecordThe ScotsmanHerald ScotlandThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.