Peak ScotRail fares scrapped as six-month trial begins
- Published
Peak-time rail fares have been scrapped on ScotRail services from Monday as part of a six-month pilot scheme.
The cost of a rush hour ticket between Glasgow and Edinburgh has almost halved in an initiative aimed at boosting rail travel.
ScotRail has warned customers that trains may be busier than usual during the Scottish government-funded pilot.
Additional carriages have been added to some services, and the operator said it would be monitoring the situation.
The savings will only apply to routes where peak-time pricing existed previously.
Some of the cheapest tickets available - known as "super off-peak" - will also be withdrawn for the duration of the trial, so at less busy times of the day fares could increase.
The nationalised operator said this would affect only a small proportion of journeys, and removing them would make the system simpler.
Rail travel has been slow to recover after Covid, with passenger numbers at only about 70% of pre-pandemic levels.
Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop said she hoped the pilot would encourage people to return to the railways.
"This is an exciting and unique opportunity to encourage more people to choose a safe, reliable, and greener form of public transport," she said.
The Scottish Greens, who have championed the initiative, said it would encourage people to switch from cars.
MSP Mark Ruskell said: "It is a ticket to fairer, greener railways and will end the two-tier system that penalises people who have no choice about when they need to travel to work or study."
Extra carriages
Alex Hynes, managing director of ScotRail, said the pilot was believed to be the first of its kind in the UK rail industry.
He said: "Some services may be busier than normal, so customers are advised to plan their journey using the ScotRail website, app, or social media channels.
"We know that cost and simplicity are critical factors for people when they choose how to travel, and we are looking forward to delivering this fantastic fare reduction for our customers."
There will be additional carriages on services between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High, with every service operating with seven or eight carriages.
Extra carriages will also be added to services through Glasgow Queen Street Low Level and Glasgow Central Low Level (linking Lanarkshire to Dunbartonshire).