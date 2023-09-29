Two injured after trains collide at Highland station
- Published
Two people have been taken to hospital after a two trains collided at a station in the Highlands.
Police Scotland said the incident happened at about 19:00 on Friday at Aviemore Station.
It is understood one of the trains was stationary at the time.
The two casualties have been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Officers said a number of other passengers were being treated at the scene and inquiries were ongoing.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.