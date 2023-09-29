Two injured after Flying Scotsman crash at station
- Published
Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision involving the Flying Scotsman locomotive and the Royal Scotsman carriages at a station in the Highlands.
Police Scotland said the incident happened at about 19:00 on Friday at Aviemore Station.
Officers said the two casualties were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and inquiries were ongoing.
Three other passengers were treated at the scene.
ScotRail said services were now able to run normally through Aviemore as the emergency response was focused on the private Strathspey Railway heritage line, near to the main line which links the Highlands with the central belt.
The Flying Scotsman was scheduled to be running trips this weekend.
A spokesman for Network Rail said: "It's on a heritage railway line, it's not our infrastructure.
"We are saying to passengers to check before travelling."
Strathspey Railway has been asked for comment.
Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf thanked the emergency services on social media.
He added: "My thoughts with those affected, I wish them a speedy recovery."
The newly restored Flying Scotsman was unveiled last year ahead of a series of events to celebrate its centenary.
The 97-tonne locomotive was built in Doncaster in 1923, and is now owned by the National Railway Museum in York.
The steam locomotive was the first in the UK to officially reach 100mph, and was the first-ever service to run non-stop from London to Edinburgh.
It is owned and operated by the National Railway Museum but maintained by Riley & Son (E) Ltd, based in Heywood, Greater Manchester.
As part of its centenary year, the locomotive is visiting railway stations around the UK and has spent time at the National Railway Museum.