Great Scottish Run: Extra checks after 2022 course error
The Great Scottish Run course will be re-measured before the race in a bid to prevent a repeat of last year when the 10k route was 150m (492ft) short.
Organisers of Sunday's event in Glasgow, which also includes a half marathon, said it had been subjected to a "rigorous planning process".
Eilish McColgan's 10k course record was invalidated after the 2022 error, which was the second in six years.
Participants who thought they had recorded personal bests also lost out.
BBC Scotland News asked the Great Run Company (GRC) what precautions were being taken ahead of the event.
A spokeswoman said: "The shortfall in the distance in 2022 was wholly due to human error, an area of the course was not laid out in line with the agreed plans.
"This year, as in previous years, the course has been designed and signed off by the event planning group, has been measured by an accredited course measurer and will be checked by sector managers who take responsibility for their own areas of the route.
"Additionally, this year the course will also be checked end to end by the course manager ahead of runners setting off."
Organisers said more than 20,000 people had signed up for five events over the weekend.
The action gets under way with the junior, mini and toddler dash events in George Square on Saturday.
On Sunday the 10k will be followed by the half marathon. Both races start in George Square and finish on Glasgow Green.
Glasgow City Council said a number of road restrictions would be in place and some would not be lifted until 16:30 on Sunday.
Last October the GRC apologised for the measuring mistake.
The half marathon course in 2016 was also found to be about 150m short.
The company offered 10k participants a 10% discount for 2023 but some told BBC Scotland News it was not enough.
Commonwealth 10,000m champion Eilish McColgan, who had set a new 10k record at the 2022 race, was among those who had their time invalidated.
The 2002 events were the first in three years after the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.
'Enthusiastic support'
Looking ahead to this year's events Paul Foster, GRC chief executive, said: "With over 20,000 runners taking part, the event is an incredible celebration of sport in Scotland, with runners of all ages and abilities taking part across two days, from our toddler dash all the way up to the half marathon distance.
"We're looking forward to welcoming runners to the city and we know they will be treated to a great Glasgow welcome and enthusiastic support all along the course."
Eilish McColgan is an official ambassador for the Great Run series.
McColgan, who is recovering from injury, urged participants to get organised the night before.
She added: "A huge good luck to everyone running, but most of all just soak up the atmosphere and enjoy it."