Union warns more Scotland school strikes planned in dispute
- Published
More school strikes have been planned in a dispute over pay for support staff, a union has announced.
Unison sent a written warning to Cosla and the Scottish government on the day students returned to their classrooms.
Schools in 24 council areas were closed for three days this week, after Unison rejected an offer from Cosla, the umbrella body for Scotland's local authorities.
Cosla previously said it had put forward its "best and final offer".
The Scottish government freed up £80m so Cosla could make the improved offer, which includes a rise of about £2,000 a year for the lowest paid.
Unite and the GMB suspended strike plans while members were consulted.
The dispute is over a pay offer for non-teaching school staff including janitors, canteen workers, classroom assistants, cleaners, admin staff and nursery staff.
Unison said more than 21,000 of its members in 1,868 schools walked out during the three-day strike.
The letter calls on Cosla to "come clean" over the details of its revised pay offer.
A union spokesperson said: "Cosla has implied the deal is mostly a flat-rate payment, but the reality is a complex percentage deal related to hours worked."
Unison said amended pay scales had not been published alongside the pay offer, meaning the council staff did not have the vital information required to help them decide whether to accept or reject the offer.
Johanna Baxter, Unison Scotland's head of local government, said: "The strength of feeling amongst Unison school staff has been clear for all to see on picket lines across Scotland. There's also been a surge in membership, which is testament to the strength of local government workers' resolve to continue their fight for fair pay."
She added: "Cosla must come clean about how the offer will affect revised pay scales and clarify precisely where the money will come from.
"There's considerable concern that channelling money from the Redress Scheme and Pupil Equity Funds will affect jobs and the services provided to vulnerable children."