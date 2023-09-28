Scottish infrastructure plans no longer affordable - watchdog
The Scottish government will be unable to deliver its investment plans for public sector infrastructure, a public spending watchdog has warned.
Ministers are not expected to be able to fund all £26bn worth of investments.
Audit Scotland found that higher costs, increased maintenance needs and reduced budgets would force ministers to reassess public spending priorities.
The Scottish government said efficiencies around managing public sector property would be required.
Roads, railways, hospitals and other public buildings all fall under the heading of public sector infrastructure.
The Audit Scotland report warned that the Scottish government would no longer be able to deliver all of its planned investment, or its ambition to double spending on maintenance.
It said this would affect the government's ability to provide services now and in the future.
The report also noted that the government would face "extreme" challenges when adapting existing public buildings to meet environmental targets.
Ministers at Holyrood will have to make difficult decisions on what projects to prioritise, with others having to be paused or even stopped, Scotland's Auditor General Stephen Boyle warned.
He said: "Scottish government spending decisions on infrastructure will affect public services, and ministers need to be transparent about how they are made."
Mr Boyle added that the government needed better data on its infrastructure in order to inform its planning, including better information on the condition, occupancy and cost of the wider public estate.
Why will the target be missed?
A combination of reduced budgets, higher costs and increased maintenance requirements have left ministers with difficult decisions to make on what to fund.
The Scottish government's capital funding - the money used to fund physical assets rather than day to day expenses like salaries - is declining.
Once inflation has been taken into account, ministers anticipate a 7% cut in real terms in the money the Scottish government receives from the UK government for capital projects between 2023 and 2028.
In addition, construction costs are increasing at the same time as budgets are expected to decrease.
The cost increase of 45 Scottish government infrastructure projects between December 2022 and June 2023 was expected to be at least £55m, the report said.
And the ageing public estate brings with it ever-increasing maintenance requirements.
The Audit Scotland report notes that almost a third of NHS buildings in Scotland are over 50 years old, with a maintenance backlog totalling £1.1bn worth of works needed.
Meanwhile, prisons built during the Victorian era are still in use - something the report raised "significant concern" over.
"The Scottish government will need to understand and deal with backlog maintenance as well as investing in new infrastructure," the report said. "If it does not do this, it runs the risk of service interruptions and larger investments being needed in the future."
Targeted spending
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said the Scottish government was "firmly committed to infrastructure investment" as a means of "delivering high-quality public services".
She added: "The challenging economic conditions of the last few years resulting from Brexit and high inflation as well as the real-terms fall in the capital grant allocation from the UK government have led to delays for some infrastructure projects.
"Looking ahead we are having to prioritise projects and programmes so the capital spending available is targeted.
"We have also started work on delivering a more efficient approach to the management of public sector property that will save public funds and enable organisations to step towards a net zero estate."
Murdo Fraser, business and economic growth spokesman for the Scottish Tories, said the report was a "damning indictment" of SNP finance mishandling.
Labour Economy spokesperson Daniel Johnson said: "Ministers must listen to the warnings in this damning report and come clean with the public about their plans.
Willie Rennie, economy spokesman for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, said: "By failing to grow the economy, ministers have left less money for investment in critical infrastructure, which in turn only worsens economic performance."