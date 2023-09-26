Scottish life expectancy falls for third year
Life expectancy in Scotland has decreased for the third year in a row, according to official figures.
A National Records of Scotland (NRS) report shows it has dropped by three weeks for men and almost six weeks for women.
The average life expectancy is now 76.5 years for men and 80.7 years for women. The provisional figures are an average for the three-year period 2020-2022.
Life expectancy is lowest for both men and women in Glasgow.
For men in Glasgow, the figure is 72.9 years and for women it is 78.2 years. Both have shown slight improvements of 0.3 years on the previous period of 2019-2021.
The figures also show life expectancy was highest for women in East Renfrewshire (84.0 years) and in East Dunbartonshire for men (79.9).
The NRS says life expectancy improved between the early 1980s and early 2010s. It stalled around 2012-2014 and began decreasing in 2018-2020.
There has been a decrease in male life expectancy in 25 council areas since 2012-2014 and in 22 council areas for women.