Scottish school strikes to go ahead as union rejects pay deal
- Published
Strikes that will close schools across Scotland are set to go ahead after a union rejected a new council pay deal.
The Scottish government freed up £80m so local authority body Cosla could improve the offer, which would have included a rise of about £2,000 a year for the lowest paid.
It has been rejected by Unison whose members will walk out on 26, 27 and 28 September in 24 council areas.
The GMB and Unite unions are still considering the offer.
The dispute is over a pay offer for all council workers other than teachers - who are covered by a different deal.
A deadline was originally set for 17:00 on Wednesday for Cosla to make an improved pay offer - but it asked for an extension to seek funds from Deputy First Minister Shona Robison.
The funding package is understood to have been worth nearly £580m - though it involved no extra money for councils overall.
The new money for pay would previously have been used for something else.
The Scottish government has said councils would need to use existing budgets to fund a better deal.
The last pay offer, made last week, was rejected by the three unions.
'Damaging to children'
It offered workers at least a £1,929 increase in annual salary by 1 January 2024.
Cosla said the deal would have seen the lowest-paid local government workers receiving a 21% pay increase in two years.
The local authority body's resources spokesperson Councillor Katie Hagmann said tough decisions had been taken and warned of "delays to programmes and projects" within communities to meet the pay demands.
She said: "No new money has been identified for this offer - it is the ultimate example of 'reduce, reuse and recycle' in finance terms.
"Strikes are too damaging to our children and young people, their families and our communities across Scotland for us not to have taken this action."
A number of councils - including Glasgow - have already said schools will close if the action goes ahead.