Scottish school strikes to go ahead as union rejects pay deal
- Published
Strikes that will close schools across Scotland are set to go ahead after a union rejected a new council pay deal.
The Scottish government freed up £80m so local authority body Cosla could improve the offer, which would have included a rise of about £2,000 a year for the lowest paid.
It has been rejected by Unison whose members will walk out on 26, 27 and 28 September in 24 council areas.
The GMB and Unite unions are still considering the offer.
The dispute is over a pay offer for all council workers other than teachers - who are covered by a different deal.
A number of councils - including Glasgow - have already said schools will close if the action goes ahead.
A deadline was originally set for 17:00 on Wednesday for Cosla to make an improved pay offer - but it asked for an extension to seek funds from Deputy First Minister Shona Robison.
The funding package is understood to have been worth nearly £580m - though it involved no extra money for councils overall.
The new money for pay would previously have been used for something else.
'Disruptive to children and parents'
The Scottish government has said councils would need to use existing budgets to fund a better deal.
After the latest offer was rejected, Shona Robison called for talks to continue to try and avert future strikes.
She told BBC Scotland News: "It is disruptive to children and parents and that is why we found with great difficulty the extra £80m to try to help to resolve the dispute."My plea would be that discussions continue and that they try to discuss over the weekend with the hope of still potentially calling off the strikes."If that's not possible and strikes can't be averted they need to keep talking to try and avoid further strikes beyond that."
The last pay offer, made last week, was rejected by the three unions.
'Significant offer'
It offered workers at least a £1,929 increase in annual salary by 1 January 2024.
Cosla said the deal would have seen the lowest-paid local government workers receiving a 21% pay increase in two years.
The local authority body's resources spokesperson Katie Hagmann said she was disappointed with Unison's decision and accused the union of "putting our communities, especially our children and young people, through the turmoil and mayhem of strikes next week with their actions".
She added: "We have met every ask of our trade union colleagues throughout these negotiations and this best and final offer was made on the basis that strikes would be suspended.
"We absolutely value all our local government workforce and throughout these negotiations council leaders have reiterated the value we place on the workforce and the work that they do.
"It is totally unacceptable that with such a significant offer on the table that our trade union colleagues are putting our communities and our young people through the turmoil of strikes."