Scotland's papers: PM drops green pledge and alcohol price hike plan

The Scottish Daily Express says the benefit of the increase in MUP is "unclear". A final evaluation in June claimed that it averted alcohol-related deaths and hospital admissions, and lowered alcohol consumption. - but had a limited impact on the heaviest drinkers. Meanwhile, university research was released on Wednesday that suggests the policy had become less effective because of inflation. The report said a price increase in line with inflation was needed to maintain positive impacts, while the Scottish Conservatives said it would only hit responsible drinkers during a cost-of-living crisis.