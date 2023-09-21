Scotland's papers: PM drops green pledge and alcohol price hike plan

Scotland's papers: PM drops green pledge and alcohol price hike planPublished6 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A speech delivered on Wednesday by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in which he announced exemptions and delays to several targets in the government's net zero strategy dominates the papers. The strategy, which is enshrined in law, commits the UK to eliminating its contribution to the overall amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere by 2050. The Times quotes that Mr Sunak's scaling back of commitments could "torpedo" the SNP's plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.Image caption, The i calls the changes, which include a delay to the ban on new petrol cars from 2030 to 2035 and a nine-year extension to the phase-out of new gas boilers, an election challenge to Labour. First Minister Humza Yousaf called the move "unforgiveable", it says. It also adds Mr Sunak has insisted net zero can be achieved with a more "pragmatic approach", but also quotes former Prime Minister Boris Johnson accusing him of "faltering" on climate change.Image caption, The Herald says the PM has thrown climate action "into reverse" and quotes Mr Yousaf saying the UK government was on the "wrong side of history". The paper highlights that Mr Sunak also announced he is scrapping recycling schemes, which it says raises questions over Scotland's deposit return scheme (DRS). Scottish Greens minister Patrick Harvie will soon set out the Scottish government's "ambitious" strategy to decarbonise heating, as well as shaking up energy efficiency ratings, it adds.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph notes that, in his speech, Mr Sunak said the change was the first in a series of policy changes that he plans to announce as battle lines are drawn for the next election. The paper also echoes other reports about discontent among some of the prime minister's own MPs, saying the change has "reopened the Tory civil war".Image caption, The Scotsman pictures Mr Sunak delivering his speech in the Downing Street briefing room while focusing on the anger and "backlash" from within his own party. It also features a story on proposals to raise the minimum unit price of alcohol in Scotland.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail says Humza Yousaf faces pressure to follow Mr Sunak's lead in delaying climate targets - the paper's headline agrees, saying it is "time for common sense".Image caption, The National pictures young people in Scotland who have "reacted with fury" at Mr Sunak's speech. The paper spoke to commentators from across the pro-independence movement, all under age 35, about what the climate crisis means to them.Image caption, The Daily Record leads on the Scottish government's proposal to increase MUP to 65p from 50p - highlighting that a six-pack of Tennent's would increase by £1.80.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express says the benefit of the increase in MUP is "unclear". A final evaluation in June claimed that it averted alcohol-related deaths and hospital admissions, and lowered alcohol consumption. - but had a limited impact on the heaviest drinkers. Meanwhile, university research was released on Wednesday that suggests the policy had become less effective because of inflation. The report said a price increase in line with inflation was needed to maintain positive impacts, while the Scottish Conservatives said it would only hit responsible drinkers during a cost-of-living crisis.Image caption, A hunt for a man who raped a woman twice on the island of Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides makes the front page of The Press and Journal. The paper says specialist officers from the national public protection unit have been brought in to lead the investigation.Image caption, The Scottish Sun leads on a man who was sexually abused while at Celtic Boys Club saying he will "see Celtic in court" despite the club's intention to enter settlement negotiations.Image caption, The Courier reports that a man who bought a gun, 100 rounds of ammunition and searched online for the Dunblane school shooting is likely to face a "substantial" jail sentence.Image caption, A plumber whose "lifetime" of tools were stolen makes the front page of the Evening Telegraph.Image caption, Neighbours of Aberdeen nightclub Nox are battling to prevent the nightclub opening up earlier, reports the Evening Express.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News dedicates its front page to raising awareness of organ donation by speaking to doctors "at the heart of the city's transplant operations".Image caption, And a councillor is fighting for better maintenance of the plant Hogweed in a local park after a child who touched it was left with severe burns.