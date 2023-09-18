Scottish university strikes start again as new term begins
Lecturers and other staff are beginning strike action at five Scottish universities.
The latest strikes are timed to coincide with the start of the new academic term.
The action by the University and College Union (UCU) is part of a long-running dispute over pay and working conditions.
This week's strikes will take place at Aberdeen, Stirling, Dundee, Glasgow and Strathclyde universities.
Further strike days will follow at institutions across the country and a total of 140 will be affected across the UK.
The UCU has also been boycotting marking, a move which left some students leaving university this year without knowing what degree they had achieved.
And the union is planning to send out a fresh ballot to members to renew its six-month mandate for industrial action, which is due to expire at the beginning of October.
Members want a pay rise worth the RPI measure of inflation +2%, and for employers to end the use of zero-hours and temporary contracts.
The Universities and College Employers Association (UCEA), which acts for the employers in the dispute, said its improved pay deal for 2023-24, worth between 5% and 8%, was the highest offer of its kind in nearly 20 years.
But unions claim this is a real-terms pay cut, and 56% of participating UCU members voted to reject the offer.
Despite the rejection, the UCEA advised universities to implement the 2023-24 pay uplift, backdated to February.
Affected universities
- Aberdeen University: Monday 18 September to Thursday 21 September
- Stirling University: Monday 18 September to Friday 22 September
- Dundee University: Wednesday 20 September to Friday 22 September
- Glasgow University: Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 September
- Strathclyde University: Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 September
Mary Senior, UCU's Scotland official, said nobody wanted to take strike action and blamed the lack of a resolution on universities and the UCEA.
She added: "We are again beginning the start of a new academic term with industrial action. Last year, university bosses made clear that they were prepared to sit back and see students suffer rather than negotiate a fair offer on pay and working conditions.
"Their refusal to resolve the dispute means that the action continues."
Ms Senior said the union had sought to settle this dispute at every opportunity.
She said: "We desperately hope university principals realise that we are going nowhere without a fair settlement and make us a realistic offer.
"If they do not, as well as campuses being marred by picket lines during the start of term, we will look to continue action well into 2024."
Last month the UCEA called on the union to join it in organising an independent review of higher education sector finances as a step towards agreeing pay and conditions for the future.