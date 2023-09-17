Scotland's papers: Russell Brand allegations and dementia study blow

Scotland's papers: Russell Brand allegations and dementia study blowPublished8 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Sunday Times broke the Russell Brand story and it dominates the paper's front page. It describes the comedian as a "'sexual predator' who hid in plain sight". Brand has denied the allegations and said his relationships have been "always consensual".Image source, BBC Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday pictures the comic at a stage appearance on Saturday. It says police are calling on people to come forward and speak to them.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph also leads with the Brand story. It finds room underneath to report that Liz Truss, the former prime minister, has attacked her successor, Rushi Sunak, for his spending. It says she believes he has spent £35bn more than she would have, had she remained in Downing Street.Image caption, The Sunday Mail pictures Russell Brand in a video grab of him addressing his fans. On Friday, Brand released a video in which he denied "serious criminal allegations" he said were about to be made against him.Image caption, The Scottish Sun on Sunday focusses on the allegation of rape against Russell Brand and reports his denial.Image caption, Scotland on Sunday has an exclusive report that the country's biggest public sector pension fund, the Strathclyde Pension Fund, has more than £180m tied up in oil and gas investments. It is being criticised for having "weak" climate change targets. The front page also features a photo of the King opening a rural skills centre at Dumfries House, the estate in Ayrshire he helped save.Image caption, The Sunday National reports on scientists' concerns that Brexit has had a detrimental effect on research into dementia.Image caption, The Herald on Sunday has a story that the leaders of Glasgow and Edinburgh city councils say they are on track to deliver their net-zero targets. It comes after fears were expressed about the funding and training to achieve this. The paper also features a picture of the King having a laugh at Dumfries House.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.