Your pictures of Scotland: 15-22 September

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 15 and 22 September.

Huw Rees Lewis
Beam me up: "Decided to take a long exposure of golden hour, through a thin layer of haar at Portobello," says Huw Rees Lewis of this sunrise shot.
Andy McIntyre
Some son shine: "My seven-year-old Fergus on the summit of a corbett within the Ben Lawers group of mountains overlooking Glen Lyon," says Andy McIntyre. "His brother Struan, six, was also with us and we all agreed that the light was spectacular and were lucky to be experiencing the views."
Duncan Milne
A light touch: "The sunrise at Rattray Head Lighthouse," says Duncan Milne of Aberdeen. "An early start and long drive to get there but I thought it was worth it."
Rebecca James
Cub scout: "I took this picture of a fox cub exploring outside its den with mother very very close by," says Rebecca James in Kirkcudbright. "The other three cubs wouldn’t leave her side but this cub was off on an adventure."
Sam Bilner
Gone full circle: A spectacular double rainbow panorama shot over Plockton from Sam Bilner.
Hugh Sweeting
Is it a bird? "This young squirrel was scrambling down the tree when it stopped completely still for several minutes transfixed by the 'buzzard', long enough for me to get my camera and photograph them against the early light," says Hugh Sweeting, of Cupar.
Jenny Rash
"Absolutely smitten with Scotland": The words of Jenny Rash, from the USA, who took this photo during a "far too brief" visit to Skye.
Hazel Thomson
On reflection: "Fantastic views as we sailed down Loch Shiel, Lochaber," says Hazel Thomson.
Trish McGrattan
Feed me now: "Since the nights started to draw in, the squirrels in my garden in Glenrothes have started coming to the window to let me know they’ve arrived and want fed," says Trish McGrattan. "Love the raindrops on his whiskers. But someone needs a manicure."
Julie Odell
Tunnel vision: "Love this beautiful, special place," says Julie Odell at the Colinton Tunnel entrance in Edinburgh.
Angela Paterson
Finding your happy place: "Pure joy at Jupiter Artland outdoor sculpture park, even on a wet afternoon," says Angela Paterson. "Fascinating place, visited with my grown-up sons."
Martin Cox
Doggy paddle: "Charlie says nothing like a cold Scottish Loch to ease your aching muscles after a long walk in the hills," according to Martin Cox, in Assynt, on holiday from Herefordshire.
Steven Neish
Park life: "A bird's-eye view of the flower beds and autumn hues of Aberdeen's Seaton Park," says Steven Neish.
Martin Kerr
"With two friends we sailed to St Kilda and I took this photo of my yacht in Village Bay of Hirta," says Martin Kerr.
Ian Barnes
"Say cheese!": This otter was "showing me his best photo smile" at the Scottish Deer Centre, says Ian Barnes.
Ann Williamson
"The Shetland Bus memorial in Scalloway celebrating the legacy of the British-Norwegian resistance movement during World War II," says Ann Williamson.
Annette Walczynska
Web designer: "Loved watching this industrious spider in my garden in West Lothian," says Annette Walczynska.
Khaled Nassar
Glide rule: "Taken from above Buachaille Etive Mor, looking down on several fellow pilots soar their gliders up past the climbers on the north face," says Khaled Nassar.
Beth Dickson
Fruit fly: "My garden was full of beautiful red admiral butterflies as they fed on the fruit from my pear tree in Edinburgh," says Beth Dickson.
Alan Williams
Keeping on the straight and narrow: "Facing south on the path just south of the Hermaness Hill," says Alan Williams of this Unst shot.
Eric Niven
Red alert: "This squirrel seemed to see me as I cycled past in Dron in Perthshire," says Eric Niven.
Angela Pearson
Hip hip hooray: "Autumnal-looking rosehips in Auchtermuchty," says Angela Pearson.
Steven Barrie
"This was taken from the Forth Road Bridge while I was running with a friend over it," says Steven Barrie.
Gareth McGowan
Putt of gold? "Look closely and you'll see it's a double rainbow," says Gareth McGowan at Mearns Castle Golf Club.
Graham Christie
Mute point: "A photo of Mute Swans flying over the Firth of Clyde at Helensburgh," says Graham Christie.
Sarah Morris
Sticky situation: "Autumn at a bus stop in Glasgow," says Sarah Morris.
Gillian Thomson
This tranquil scene at Inveraray was captured by Gillian Thomson.
Nick Card
Hareborne: Nick Card captured this wildlife reflection in the Loch of Stenness, Orkney.
Mike Wragg
Happy in their work?: "I saw these cheery looking recycling bins in Portsoy," says Mike Wragg.
Peter Wilkinson
Going swimmingly: "A salmon battling its way up the River Almond near Perth,", says Peter Wilkinson.
Gavin Major
Go with the flow: "Headed to this spectacular waterfall which I have never photographed before," says Gavin Major in Skye. "I was lucky enough to catch a band of light from the setting sun, shining through a gap in the clouds, illuminating the waterfall."
Hannah Jenkins
Acting the goat: "A curious, greedy wee character who we met at Monachyle Mhor on the banks of Loch Doine and Loch Voil," says Hannah Jenkins. "Our new furry friend followed us along the fence, climbing up for a pat on the head and to be fed some grass."
Andy Inglis
Stacks of ability: An impressive shot of the Duncansby Stacks from Andy Inglis.
Alison Smith
Puddling about: "My five-year-old son Fraser enjoying himself in East Calder," says Alison Smith.
Jacki Gordon
A shade warm: "A sunny Autumn day in Arran presented challenges for Ollie, my bestie beastie photography model, squinting into the sun," says Jacki Gordon.
Jessica Stafford Cameron
"Awkward family portrait" is how Jessica Stafford Cameron described this shot (complete with a laughing and crying emoji). "This was the best family photo we could get with our four-year-old and three-month-old baby while on holiday in Oban at Dunstaffnage Castle."
Phil Thompson
Rock stars: "Cormorants resting on a rock near the A83, with views to Jura and Islay in the background, just in time to catch the sunset illuminating the rocks the birds were standing on," says Phil Thompson.
Lynne Muir
A treemendous sight: "This was taken between Anstruther and St Andrews," says Lynne Muir of her Northern Lights image.
Manoj Mohan
Ayr show: "A spectacular display of illuminated planes bearing the 'NHS Love' message on their wings, accompanied by pyrotechnics," says Manoj Mohan in Ayr. "As an NHS employee, the message felt particularly heartwarming to me."
Nicola Howarth
"One of the most beautiful sunsets at Arisaig," says Nicola Howarth.
Natalie Walker
Sun and daughter: "Sunset with my faves," says Natalie Walker, as she and Marcy walked their dog Lula on the East Lothian coast to end the day savouring the beautiful evening colours.
Kate Buchanan
Glen-glow: "Taken in Glencoe, the sun setting behind Buachaille Etive Mor," says Kate Buchanan.
David May
"Sunset over the Cromarty Firth towards Strathconon from Culbokie," says David May.
David Gray
Jurability: "A spectacular sunset over Jura, taken from the top of Dunadd Fort in Kilmartin valley, Argyll," says David Gray.
Gordon McRae
Purple patch: "Beautiful sunset at Iona,” says Gordon McRae of this wonderful sky, to round off this week's gallery.

