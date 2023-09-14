Making sense of the census

The changes over 10 years may sound small, but they ought to be seen as trends. Since 1971, the share of under-16s has dropped from 25.9% to 15.3% of the total population, while the share of those aged 65 and above has risen from 12.3% to 20.1%. That's a shift in ratio from one in eight to one in five. It is these trajectories that shape planning for future public services, and indicate future pressure on the tax base.