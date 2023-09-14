Unison rejects latest school workers pay offer
- Published
Unison has rejected the latest pay offer for school janitors and pupil support staff in Scotland's schools.
Council body Cosla said the two-part offer would give workers at least a £1,929 increase in annual salary by 1 January 2024.
Strikes by members of three unions are due to take place in a fortnight that could close three out of four schools.
The union said Cosla had until 20 September to "significantly improve" the offer and prevent walkouts.
The proposed strikes on 26, 27 and 28 September will also involve catering and cleaning staff in schools and early years centres.
Cosla had said the latest offer would mean the lowest paid local government workers receiving a 21% pay increase in two years.
It added that it would cost councils just under £500m.
Unison said the offer "contains no improvement whatsoever to the one presented to us in April and which members have already rejected".
Union spokesman Mark Ferguson said: "Cosla have not approached, and continue to refuse to approach, the Scottish government for additional funding to make a meaningful improvement to the pay offer.
"Given the state of local authority budgets we believe this to be a dereliction of the duty to stand up for local government and fight for the funding needed to both properly reward the local government workforce and keep our public services running."
He added: "The strike mandate we have is the strongest show of strength by our members in decades - their resolve to fight for the decent pay rise they, and all their colleagues across local government, so richly deserve is clear."
Cosla had said it recognised and supported "the aspiration to progressively move towards a £15 minimum rate of pay for the Scottish local government workforce".
In its offer to Unison, it said: "Leaders believe this offer which invests £440m in the workforce and is at the absolute limit of funding available to local government, demonstrates how we value our employees at all levels."