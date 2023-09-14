Unison rejects latest school workers pay offer
Unison has rejected the latest pay offer for school janitors and pupil support staff in Scotland's schools.
Council body Cosla said the two-part offer would give workers at least a £1,929 increase in annual salary by 1 January 2024.
Strikes are due to take place in a fortnight that could close schools across most of Scotland.
