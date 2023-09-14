Census: Scotland's population grew to record high
Scotland's population has risen to 5,436,600 - the highest figure on record - the first results from the 2022 census have shown.
It grew by 141,200 (2.7%) since 2011, which is a slower rate of growth than the previous census.
The National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows that without migration the population would have decreased by about 49,800 since 2011.
More than one million people are aged 65 and over - a 22.5% rise since 2011.
The census is usually carried out every 10 years and asks people to answer questions about themselves, their household and their home to build a detailed snapshot of society.
The results are intended to help organisations make decisions on planning and funding public services such as transport, education and healthcare.
While it is the highest population figure ever recorded by Scotland's census, the 2.7% increase shows growth has slowed since the last census. Between 2001 and 2011 the number of people living in Scotland grew by 233,400 (4.6%).
The other UK censuses showed higher rates of population growth than in Scotland.
The population increased by 6.3% in England and Wales, and by 5.1% in Northern Ireland between 2011 and 2021.
Shifting populations
Across Scotland, the population increased in 17 council areas between 2011 and 2022, with 10 areas seeing decreases and five seeing minimal change.
Most of the council areas in the central belt of the country saw increases in their populations, particularly those around Edinburgh.
NRS said these increases were driven by migration from both within Scotland and elsewhere.
