Two charged after student killed in Glasgow crash
Two people have been charged with road traffic offences over a two-car crash in Glasgow in which a Nigerian student died.
Chinenye Vera Okonkwo, 33, was walking on St Vincent Street when she was critically injured at about 19:40 on Thursday 2 February.
A 29-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested and released pending further inquiry.
They are due to appear in court at a later date.
Ms Okonkwo, who was a Public Health MSc undergraduate at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU), was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement at the time, the student's family said: "Chinenye was a wonderful, kind, intelligent young woman with a strong faith in God. She had a passion to succeed and whatever obstacles she faced were overcome.
"She was very family-oriented and always had time for everyone. Our lives will never be the same without her."