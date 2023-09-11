In pictures: Italian town Barga celebrates links with Scotland
A small town in Tuscany has been celebrating its long-standing links with Scotland.
Many people from Barga and the towns and villages nearby emigrated in the first part of the 20th Century.
It has led to it being called the "most Scottish town in Italy" and it hosted a weekend of celebrations.
Among the attractions were bagpipe playing, dancing, a market selling a range of products and even the serving of a full Scottish breakfast.
