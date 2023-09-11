Scotland's papers: Chinese spying row and rough sleeping 'crisis'Published26 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Many of Monday's front pages follow up on the arrest of a researcher who was working in Parliament, amid claims he was spying for China. Police have confirmed two men, one in his 20s and another in his 30s, were arrested under the Official Secrets Act in March. The Daily Record says the man in his 20s is a Scot who was educated in Edinburgh and at a university in Scotland.Image caption, The Scotsman says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been urged to protect parliament from foreign "interference" following the arrests. The paper reports that one of the arrested men is believed to have links to several Conservative MPs.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads on condemnation from MPs of a "hostile act in the heart of Parliament". The quote comes from Conservative MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who told the paper China "sees Britain as a 'soft option'".Image caption, "Intelligence service set to haul in 'China spies'" reports the Daily Telegraph, citing sources who have told the paper that security services are "poised to unmask a number of Chinese spies in the coming months amid concern that a network of Beijing agents are operating in Westminster". The paper reports that security services are planning to use the new National Security Act passed this simmer to detain "a number of Chinese agents" suspected to be working in the Commons.Image caption, Metro reports that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed concerns about Chinese interference to a senior leader from China at the G20 summit in India on Sunday. The lead story, accompanied by a picture of Mr Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty in New Delhi, reports that the PM met Chinese Premier Li Qiang and raised "very strong concerns" about any interference in the UK's parliamentary democracy.Image caption, Elsewhere, the Herald carries a front page picture of Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie clashing with two South African players during their opening game in the rugby World Cup, which the Springboks 18-3. It leads with a homeless charity issuing a warning over a sharp rise in the number of people sleeping rough in Glasgow and Edinburgh in 2023.Image caption, The Scottish Sun says three managers at energy firm SGN have been suspended over failed drugs tests after a bag of cocaine was found at the company's new headquarters in Cambuslang near Glasgow.Image caption, The National focuses on former Conservative minister Rory Stewart saying he has "often" considered standing for election to the Scottish Parliament, describing the idea as "very attractive".Image caption, TV newsreader Alastair Stewart has spoken about the "difficult" times he and his family have endured since he was diagnosed with early-onset vascular dementia, says the Scottish Daily Express.Image caption, UK interest rates and predictions on future rises makes the splash for the i. The paper reports that "hope grows" that the Bank of England will limit future rates rises, adding the i's "expert panel of economists" forecast "a less aggressive approach to tackling inflation", with the majority believing there may be only one more interest rate rise this year - "a small mercy for mortgage holders".Image caption, The Evening Express leads on drug addict Mukitur Rahman and another man preying on teenagers in Aberdeen to pay for their habits.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with roads planners looking to create bike and bus lanes along every main road into the city centre, in what some councillors are calling a "war on drivers".Image caption, The Evening Telegraph has an interview with a former RNLI volunteer who claims leaked messages from a WhatsApp account led to him being sacked.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News has an investigation into spiralling rental costs faced by students living in the city.Image caption, The Courier speaks to an abuse victim who tells how rape charity workers laughed at her during a phone call. Bosses at the Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre Perth and Kinross have since apologised to the woman from Aberuthven.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.