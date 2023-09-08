Controversial football supporter bus plan shelved
A controversial plan to shake up how football supporters' buses operate in Scotland has been shelved.
The Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain unveiled plans for new guidelines on what the supporters' buses can do on match days.
This included any pub stops only being allowed at premises which serve a "substantial meal" with alcohol bought.
The move was widely criticised and the senior commissioner has now halted work on the proposed guidelines.
In a statement, Richard Turfitt, the Senior Traffic Commissioner for Great Britain, which regulates bus travel across Britain, said he had "listened to the strength of feeling expressed".
He added: "It is clear to me that there is further work required to understand the full impact of the introduction of any proposed guidance in Scotland".
Mr Turfitt said he had asked his officials to cease a public consultation exercise on the guidelines while his organisation takes stock.
The commissioner had previously argued the changes were needed due to concerns that incidents of football-related disorder "do still occur and may be increasing".
But Scotland's football authorities argued the move would serve to "demonise football fans", while first minister Humza Yousaf said the plan was "ludicrous".
'Common sense has prevailed'
A joint statement issued on behalf of the Scottish FA, Scottish Professional Football League, and Scottish Women's Premier League welcomed the change of heart.
It said: "We are pleased that the Senior Traffic Commissioner for Great Britain has withdrawn the proposed consultation and that common sense has prevailed.
"We are also grateful to clubs, fans and politicians across the country for their unanimous support in opposing and ultimately preventing these unreasonable and unworkable guidelines from being implemented."
Among the most controversial voluntary guidelines was the suggestion that stops at pubs on the way to and from matches would be agreed in advance and only allowed in premises where alcohol can bought "ancillary to a substantial meal".
In addition, buses would have to arrive no earlier than two hours before, and not later than one hour before, the start of the game, and then leave within 30 minutes of the finish.
The same voluntary guidelines are already in place in England and Wales and the Commissioner had argued they have worked well there, adding that it has "seldom been necessary" to take any action against coach operators.
'Disproportionate'
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: "This is the right outcome and a victory for football fans across Scotland who had united against these ludicrous proposals.
"It is only right that the traffic commissioner has seen sense and withdrawn the consultation.
"The proposals were insulting and completely disproportionate and have ended up on the scrapheap where they belong."