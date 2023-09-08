Stonehaven crash: Network Rail fined £6.7m over fatal derailment
Network Rail has been fined £6.7m after admitting a series of failings which led to the deaths of three people in a train crash near Stonehaven.
The Aberdeen to Glasgow service derailed at Carmont after hitting a landslide following heavy rain.
Network Rail pleaded guilty to a number of maintenance and inspection failures before the crash in August 2020.
It also admitted failing to warn the driver that part of the track was unsafe or tell him to reduce his speed.
Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died in the crash.
The judge, Lord Matthews, said no penalty could compensate for the loss suffered by the families of those who died and of the six people on board the train who were injured.
He added that the rail operator would have been fined £10m if the case had gone to trial.
The High Court in Aberdeen had heard that the six people injured in the crash were left with physical and mental scars.
Representing Network Rail, defence counsel Peter Gray said the three men died in "the most appalling and tragic circumstances".
He said the company extended the "deepest and most profound sympathies" to relatives, and that what happened had "shook Network Rail to its core".
"Its acceptance of its shortcomings was both immediate and genuine," he said.
"Its cooperation with all investigations was absolute. And its response to ensure so far as reasonably possible that such tragedy should not be repeated was comprehensive and continues."
He added that the the guilty plea had avoided any need for a potentially distressing, lengthy and complex trial.
