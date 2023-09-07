Three out of four schools in Scotland face strike closure
- Published
Three out of four primary and secondary schools in Scotland face being closed during three days of strikes by non-teaching staff later this month.
The Unison union said 21,000 of its members working across 24 local authorities will walk out from Tuesday 26 to Thursday 28 September.
Unite members in 11 council areas will also strike.
GMB members including janitors and cleaners earlier called off strikes which were due to take place next week.
Unions have rejected an average pay increase of 5.5% - with a 99p-an-hour rise in the living wage for the lowest paid.
Council body Cosla told BBC Scotland News on Wednesday that it had taken part in "constructive" talks with the GMB.
However, Unison said its members remained "steadfast in their resolve to fight for fair pay".
Unison spokesman Mark Ferguson said: "Cosla's offer falls short of Unison's pay claim, it is also less than the offer made to the lowest-paid local government staff south of the border.
"No-one wants to see schools close but Cosla need to come back with a significantly improved pay offer very soon if strike action is to be avoided.
"We remain committed to engaging in negotiations with Cosla and the Scottish government at any point to try to resolve this dispute."
Rejected offer
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham added: "The entire blame for this situation is down to Cosla's ineptitude, and the Scottish government's dithering.
"Unite's hard-working council members deserve far more than 5%. They will have their union's total support in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions in local government."
It is understood council leaders have agreed to make an extra £10m available to fund an improved pay offer in a bid to avert strikes by GMB, Unison and Unite within weeks.
However, any improved pay offer, which must be agreed by all 32 councils, is likely to be well short of what the unions would ideally want.
The Scottish government has told Cosla it will not provide any more money to fund a pay deal.
The industrial dispute involves staff including catering, cleaning, pupil support, administration and janitorial workers in schools and early years centres.
Cosla previously said the "strong offer" raised the local government living wage by 99p to £11.84 per hour.