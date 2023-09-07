Sam Eljamel: Public inquiry to be held into disgraced brain surgeon
A public inquiry will be held into the disgraced brain surgeon Sam Eljamel, First Minister Humza Yousaf has confirmed.
Eljamel harmed dozens of patients at NHS Tayside, leaving some with life-changing injuries.
He was head of neurosurgery at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee until December 2013, when he was suspended.
Mr Yousaf confirmed the decision during First Minister's Questions.
It follows a long-running campaign, with almost 150 former patients of the surgeon calling for the inquiry.
Last week NHS Tayside managers were criticised in a report for failing to suspect Eljamel in June 2013, following a series of complaints
There have been mounting calls for a public inquiry since BBC Scotland's Disclosure discovered that dozens of people claimed to have been harmed by the surgeon.
Instead he was put under indirect supervision and allowed to continue to operate until December that year.
It is understood that Eljamel now works as a surgeon in Libya.
