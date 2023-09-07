Sam Eljamel: Public inquiry to be held into disgraced brain surgeon
A public inquiry will be held into the disgraced brain surgeon Sam Eljamel, First Minister Humza Yousaf has confirmed.
Eljamel harmed dozens of patients at NHS Tayside, leaving some with life-changing injuries.
He was head of neurosurgery at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee until December 2013, when he was suspended.
Mr Yousaf confirmed the decision to hold a public inquiry during First Minister's Questions at Holyrood.
It follows a long-running campaign, with almost 150 former patients of the surgeon calling for the inquiry.
The first minister said the decision was taken after "very careful consideration" of the "extremely disturbing" findings of a due diligence review into NHS Tayside.
It found that concerns about Eljamel were not acted upon with the urgency they deserved.
"In commissioning an inquiry it remains important that those people directly affected are still supported to find the answers they need and that both staff and patients across Scotland know that lessons are being learned," he added.
Mr Yousaf said Cabinet Secretary Michael Matheson would set out further details during a statement to parliament later on Thursday.
There have been mounting calls for a public inquiry since BBC Scotland's Disclosure discovered that dozens of people claimed to have been harmed by the surgeon.
Instead, he was put under indirect supervision and allowed to continue to operate until December that year.
Among his patients was Jules Rose who had a tear gland removed instead of brain tumour weeks before his suspension.
Another, Patrick Kelly, found out years after a spine operation by Eljamel that the intended surgery had not been carried out.
Both have told BBC Scotland News they have been left in pain as a result of the surgeon's actions.
At Holyrood, tributes were paid to the campaigners including Ms Rose and Mr Kelly.
Labour MSP Michael Marra said the announcement should have come sooner. He told Mr Yousaf the inquiry had been "wrung out of the government like blood from a stone" by victims of botched surgeries.
Mr Yousaf said: "Professor Eljamel is responsible for his despicable actions but where there are systematic failings then they must absolutely be interrogated and lessons must be learned."
He added that it was to the "credit of the brave patients" that the inquiry was being set up.
It is understood that Eljamel now works as a surgeon in Libya.