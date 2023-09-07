Scotland's papers: Airport chaos amid manhunt and Eljamel inquiry

Scotland's papers: Airport chaos amid manhunt and Eljamel inquiryPublished17 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Daily Record leads with the news of a British Army soldier escaping from prison in London. Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, escaped from HMP Wandsworth where he was on remand awaiting trial in relation to terrorism and Official Secrets Act offences. Glasgow Airport descended into chaos as Border Force officials carried out enhanced security checks, the paper says.Image caption, "Total farce" are the words the Scottish Sun uses to describe the prison security incident at HMP Wandsworth. The paper has spoken to former Met commander John O'Connor who refers to the prison escape of Daniel Khalife as "a disgrace".Image caption, The former soldier who escaped from a prison spied for Iran, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says sources have told them Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, is accused of breaching the Official Secrets Act by passing on classified information.Image caption, The Telegraph reports Daniel Khalife may be planning to leave the country after escaping prison by clinging to the underside of a delivery truck. The paper also understands that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is "considering abandoning plans to ban children from changing genders at school".Image caption, The escape of the terror suspect leads The Times. The paper also claims gadgets, including smart washing machines, are spying on people at home.Image caption, The Glasgow Times says some travellers missed their flights as a result of the enhanced security measures at Glasgow Airport, and staff seemed "not able to answer questions".Image caption, The Scottish government is expected to announce a public inquiry into disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel, reports The Courier. The surgeon harmed dozens of patients at NHS Tayside but was allowed to continue operating until his suspension. He is believed to still be operating in Libya.Image caption, The Herald reports that TV presenter and author Neil Oliver has resigned as a fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh. According to the paper, it became clear that his views on science were at odds with those of the society.Image caption, In the Scotsman, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine has warned that Scotland's NHS is heading into its worst winter yet. Last winter, the college claimed 50 Scots suffered avoidable deaths every week.Image caption, Mortgage relief may be on the way, reports the i. The governor of the Bank of England is said to have told MPs that the economy "has improved". The i's front page also features a story about a human "embryo" created without using sperm or an egg.Image caption, Rishi Sunak has said he will make the UK the best place in the world to do business, according to the Daily Express. The paper reports that it has received an "exclusive message" from the prime minister ahead of the G20 summit of global leaders in India.Image caption, Organisers of a planned mass Scottish independence demonstration claim they have been blocked from using a key route, according to The National. Chain of Freedom organisers said their plans for part of a massive human chain had been blocked by Scottish Canals.Image source, AFPImage caption, RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) has been found in eight schools in Edinburgh, reports the Edinburgh Evening News. The lightweight material was used mostly in flat roofing, but also in floors and walls, between the 1950s and 1990s. It is a cheaper alternative to standard concrete, but it is less durable and has a lifespan of about 30 years.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with a man being jailed for more than two-and-a-half years for drunkenly chopping off another man's finger in an act of revenge. The finger was later put in a freezer but it could not be reattached.Image caption, A drug dealer caught with a £16,000 haul of cocaine was supplying the Class A drug in a bid to raise funds to pay for his mother's funeral, reports the Evening Telegraph.Image caption, An Aberdeen mum whose son has additional support needs has told the Evening Express he was "treated like an animal" at his school. He was removed from school after a series of alleged incidents left his mum fearing for his safety.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.