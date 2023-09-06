School strikes called off ahead of new pay offer
- Published
Strikes that could have caused school closures across much of Scotland have been called off.
GMB members at 10 councils including janitors and cleaners were due to strike next Wednesday and Thursday.
The industrial action has been halted as a goodwill gesture as talks over a pay deal continue.
Councils are preparing to make a new offer but if a deal is not agreed there is likely to be widespread action by the GMB, Unison and Unite within weeks.
The industrial dispute involves non-teaching staff including catering, cleaning, pupil support, administration and janitorial workers in schools and early years centres.
The three unions have rejected an average pay increase of 5.5% - with a 99p an hour rise in the living wage for the lowest paid.
Cosla previously said the "strong offer" raised the local government living wage by 99p to £11.84 per hour.
GMB Scotland had a mandate for strikes in Aberdeen, Clackmannanshire, Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, Falkirk, Glasgow, Orkney, Renfrewshire and South Ayrshire.
Unison members in 24 of the 32 council areas voted to strike, as did Unite members in 10 areas, though neither union had confirmed dates for the industrial action.
News the threat of school closures next week has been lifted will come as a relief to many parents and students.
But the risk of disruption to schools within weeks is still real.
The dispute is over the pay offer for the vast majority of council workers but the three big unions have mandates for strike action among non-teaching staff in schools.
They would, in effect, be striking for themselves and many of their colleagues in other roles.
The unions have not set a headline pay demand as such. But they note the headline 5.5% rise is still substantially below inflation.
If the new pay offer - expected next week - is not good enough for the unions, action is still likely within weeks. It is possible dates may be announced soon to add to the pressure on councils.
The big question is just what sort of improved pay offer councils will be able to afford. Any offer has to be affordable to all 32 of them.