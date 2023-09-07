Young brothers are golf’s 'wee wonders'
- Published
Their combined age is low enough to make a respectable golf handicap but six-year-old Lucas Macaulay and his eight-year-old brother Evan are already proving their skills with a set of clubs.
The young brothers are celebrating after they both won prestigious UK golf titles on the same day.
Lucas won the 5-6 age group, while Evan took the 7-8 year-old title at the Wee Wonders British Grand Final in East Lothian last month.
As a result, they will travel to the US next summer to take on the best in the world at their age.
It is just the latest in a list of achievements for the young golfers who were holding clubs before they could walk.
They celebrated their biggest win back at school in Paisley with friends, teachers and the dinner ladies.
Evan said: "When I went in to school I took Lucas to his classroom and he told his teacher and then we went to the headteacher's office to tell her.
"We were telling the dinner ladies and the depute and she made us tell the nursery.
"I took him to his class then I went up (to class) and everyone started singing 'champions' to me."
Lucas, who practises his putting on a mat at home most mornings, said his win was extra special because his big brother won on the same day.
Their parents say the boys are competitive at other sports but there is no rivalry between the pair when it comes to golf.
Evan said: "When I found out that he won I was on the range practising for my game and when I saw him I ran up and gave him a big hug.
"And then after we went home and got a McDonalds."
The boys come from a golfing-mad family with cousins, grandparents and uncles all talented players. Dad Callum is a former Scottish amateur champion and played for a time on the European tour. Mum Clare-Marie is a golf coach.
Callum said: "You want to try to encourage them as much as possible to be as good as they can be, but there is a fine line between pushing them a little bit too far to a point where they don't enjoy it any more.
"I think we've probably experienced a little bit of that in our lifetimes. We're trying to just let them enjoy it and encourage them and we've both always said it doesn't matter what time of day it is, if they say they want to go to golf then we'll take them."
Clare-Marie said: "We want them to do well but they love it so much which makes it a lot easier. They'll come to us and be like 'can we go and play golf?'
"It's always easier when they come to us and we're not asking them to practice, they actually want to go and practice and they're doing it in the house and garden."
Evan and Lucas regularly compete against older players but taking on their parents brings out their competitive side.
Evan said: "Sometimes it's funny when my dad hits bad shots. We're better than both of them."
Four of Europe's recently named Ryder Cup team competed in the Wee Wonders as young players.
One of them, Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, sent the Macaulay brothers a good luck video message.
He said: "Lucas and Evan, well done on winning the British Wee Wonders. I remember the time I played the Wee Wonders I wasn't lucky enough to get the win.
"All the best in America and good luck."
The family are excited for their first trip to the US next year where the boys will play at Pinehurst in North Carolina, a course that has hosted multiple major tournaments and the Ryder Cup.
Clare-Marie said: "I think we're very excited but I don't know how to describe how excited the boys are."
Callum added: "We're excited for them. If they keep enjoying it hopefully this is just the start for them."
Lucas enjoys putting but his favourite part of the game is simply "hitting good shots".
For Evan, he doesn't let the pressure of competition get to him.
"I just think about hitting good shots," he said.
"I don't think about winning."