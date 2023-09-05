Could changes be on the way for football supporters' buses? Published 1 hour ago

Image source, SNS Image caption, Supporters organising their own buses for games has been part of Scotland's football culture for decades

Private coaches carrying football fans are a regular fixture on Scotland's roads on match days - but a controversial shake-up of how they operate is on the horizon.

The Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain, which regulates bus travel across the UK, wants to bring in new voluntary guidelines on what the supporters' buses can do.

This includes coaches being forced to arrive an hour before kick-off and any stops at pubs before the games only allowed at premises which serve a "substantial meal" with any alcohol bought.

The commissioner argues the changes are needed due to concerns that incidents of football-related disorder "do still occur and may be increasing".

But Scotland's football authorities argue the move amounts to a solution looking for a problem and would serve to "demonise football fans".

Who is proposing these changes?

The proposal comes from the Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain, a UK government body which is responsible for the licensing and regulation of firms who operate buses and coaches.

Scotland has its own traffic commissioner as part of this body but the plan comes from the senior traffic commissioner who can issue statutory guidance such as these proposals across the UK.

The proposed guidelines for coach operators are separate to the law enforcement powers that Police Scotland have in relation to fans travelling to and from football matches.

What are some of the changes being proposed?

The guidelines are voluntary and would apply to the carriage of passengers to football matches in Scotland:

The creation of a dedicated football officer (DFO) role at each club which has fans that travel by coach. This person would, 48 hours before every game, receive a notification from a private coach operator stating how many supporters' buses have been booked, how many people are expected to travel and the organiser's details.

Supporters' buses would not be allowed to stop within 10 miles of a stadium without prior agreement from the relevant DFO.

Stops at pubs on the way to and from matches would be agreed with the DFO and only allowed in premises where alcohol can bought "ancillary to a substantial meal".

Buses would have to arrive no earlier than two hours before, and not later than one hour before, the start of the game, and then must leave within 30 minutes of the finish.

Picking up or dropping off passengers at "unauthorised locations" would not be allowed without prior permission of the police.

A ban on alcohol, flares and similar pyrotechnics on the coaches.

Why is this being proposed?

The senior traffic commissioner, who has launched an open consultation on the plans, says the majority of football fans in Scotland are law abiding and do not cause disturbances whilst travelling to or from games.

But they argue "a small minority can be disruptive and impact the enjoyment of others".

Image source, Getty Images

The same voluntary guidelines are already in place in England and Wales and the Commissioner argues they have worked well, adding that it has "seldom been necessary" to take any action against coach operators.

The consultation document adds: "There is however concern that incidents of football-related violence and disorder do still occur and may be increasing" and the plan is being put forward to achieve a "consistent approach across Great Britain".

What has the reaction been?

Unusually for Scottish football, there has been a swift and near-uniform condemnation of the proposals from fans and the game's authorities.

A joint statement issued on behalf of the Scottish FA, Scottish Professional Football League, and Scottish Women's Premier League said the proposals were "unnecessary and heavy-handed".

It added: "There's no evidence that this is a significant problem in Scottish football.

"We are concerned by the targeted nature of these proposals which serve to demonise football fans and interfere unnecessarily in people's lives. "

The Scottish Football Supporters Association said "it is fair to say that we have concerns around these proposals".

It added: "We will of course ask the UK government as to who has actually asked for this consultation in the first place given that it has appeared without any previous debate."

Image source, PA Media Image caption, Football in Scotland enjoys some of the best attendance figures, per capita, in Europe

The SNP and Scottish Greens have both criticised the proposals as "unworkable".

Alan Brown, SNP MP for Kilmarnock and Loudoun, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "This would be a complete and utter waste of police time and resources.

"As someone who ran a supporters' bus for 26 years and still regularly travels to away games via this avenue, it will simply not work - total madness."