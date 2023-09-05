Scotland's papers: Cut in investigations and concrete costs

Scotland's papers: Cut in investigations and concrete costsPublished12 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, EPAImage caption, The Daily Mail accuses Police Scotland of surrendering on minor crimes after they announced a pilot scheme which would involve them not investigating every crime. And there is a photo of Holly Willoughby who returned to This Morning yesterday.Image caption, The Sun also goes with the same top story. They describe the force as "skint".Image caption, The Express describes it as a "shabby surrender". But finds room for a nice dog photo and news of a September heatwave.Image caption, The Scotsman says officials in the Scottish government and local councils were told about the concrete issue a year ago.Image caption, The Courier looks at the cost of concrete repairs to Dundee University.Image caption, The Record claims victory in its campaign to crackdown on disposable vapes, saying the first minister will unveil a scheme in his programme for government today.Image caption, The Herald reports that fewer than one in four people in Glasgow support low emission zones and just one in 100 do not mind paying the fines.Image caption, The National leads with a shake-up of the SNP's Westminster team, which the paper saying puts the team on an "election footing".Image caption, The Times says Humza Yousaf has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, calling on him to cut taxes for AI and renewable firms. The photo shows the English education secretary, Gillian Keegan, after being caught swearing on camera yesterday.Image caption, The Telegraph also pictures Ms Keegan. The paper says she is fighting for her seat in the cabinet after her use of some salty language. It also reports on the Police Scotland story.Image caption, The i concentrates on the Labour reshuffle, saying it is a return for the Blairites.Image caption, The Evening News reports on an investigation into what it calls last year's Christmas festival flop.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports that morale is low among Scotland's firefighters.Image caption, The P&J has a story that the FM's statement today will see plans to dual the A9 speed up.Image caption, The Evening Express concentrates on what it calls a "spate" of fires in the city.Image caption, The Glasgow Times has an exclusive on a fire in a community centre. It also pictures Amber Gibson, whose brother was jailed yesterday for her murder.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.