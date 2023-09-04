SNP announces frontbench reshuffle at Westminster
- Published
The SNP has announced a reshuffle of its frontbench team at Westminster.
Group leader Stephen Flynn said the new team, which includes two newcomers to the senior roles, will "pile pressure" on the UK government.
It comes as Westminster parties prepare for a general election and on the same day Sir Keir Starmer reshuffled his frontbench.
It also precedes the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, which is expected to be held next month.
Former chief whip Brendan O'Hara has been promoted to foreign affairs spokesperson while Amy Callaghan has replaced Martyn Day as health spokesperson. Stuart McDonald, who is also SNP treasurer, has been replaced as justice and immigration spokesperson by Chris Stephens. Dave Doogan has been moved from defence to energy, with Martin Docherty-Hughes taking over the defence brief. Anum Qaisar has been promoted to levelling up spokesperson, a role held by Michael Gove and Angela Rayner for the UK government and Labour respectively.
MPs who have announced they are standing down at the next election, including Phillipa Whitford and Stewart Hosie, have left the frontbench.
Mr Flynn said: "The SNP's new frontbench team will pile pressure on the UK government to help families with the cost of living, whilst renewing the positive case for independence in Europe and investment in Scotland's enormous renewable energy potential as the best route to securing strong and sustained economic growth."
He added: "Over the coming months, my new team will continue to put the Westminster-made cost of living crisis at forefront of our work - and we will make the case that voting SNP is the only way to secure independence, boost the economy and deliver the real hope, and real change the public so badly deserve."
A total of seven SNP MPs, including deputy leader Mhairi Black, have confirmed they will not seek re-election.
Margaret Ferrier, who had the SNP whip removed in 2020 after breaking Covid rules, lost her Rutherglen and Hamilton West seat following a recall petition. She has confirmed she will not seek re-election.
Veteran MP Angus MacNeil was also expelled from the party last month following a clash with Mr O'Hara at Parliament.
SNP front bench
- Stephen Flynn - leader
- Mhairi Black - depute leader
- Owen Thompson - chief whip
- Deidre Brock - Commons business
- Drew Hendry - economy
- Anum Qaisar - levelling up
- David Linden - social justice
- Alison Thewliss - home affairs
- Chris Stephens - justice and immigration
- Patricia Gibson - attorney general
- Alyn Smith - Europe and EU accession
- Carol Monaghan - science, innovation, technology and education
- Tommy Sheppard - Scotland
- Anne McLaughlin - international development
- Brendan O'Hara - foreign affairs
- Kirsten Oswald - women and equalities
- Steven Bonnar - environment, farming, agriculture and rural affairs
- Kirsty Blackman - Cabinet Office
- Richard Thomson - business and trade (Northern Ireland and Wales)
- Amy Callaghan - health spokesperson
- Gavin Newlands - transport spokesperson
- Dave Doogan - energy security and net zero
- John Nicolson - digital, culture, media and sport
- Martin Docherty-Hughes - defence