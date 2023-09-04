SNP announces frontbench reshuffle at Westminster

Former chief whip Brendan O'Hara has been promoted to foreign affairs spokesperson while Amy Callaghan has replaced Martyn Day as health spokesperson. Stuart McDonald, who is also SNP treasurer, has been replaced as justice and immigration spokesperson by Chris Stephens. Dave Doogan has been moved from defence to energy, with Martin Docherty-Hughes taking over the defence brief. Anum Qaisar has been promoted to levelling up spokesperson, a role held by Michael Gove and Angela Rayner for the UK government and Labour respectively.