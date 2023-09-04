Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election date to be confirmed
The date for Scotland's first recall by-election will soon be confirmed as the SNP submit a motion to trigger a vote in Rutherglen and Hamilton West.
Constituents voted to oust Margaret Ferrier after she broke Covid-19 rules.
SNP sources have confirmed the party will table a motion to the House of Commons requesting an election in a process known as moving the writ.
The party wants the vote to be held on 5 October. The date will be set by South Lanarkshire's returning officer.
SNP chief whip Brendan O'Hara is expected to move the writ on Monday on the first day of Parliament following the summer recess.
South Lanarkshire Council will then confirm the date of the by-election.
Ms Ferrier, who had the SNP whip removed in 2020, lost her seat after almost 12,000 of her constituents signed a recall petition.
She was given 270 hours of community service in August 2022 after being convicted of breaching Covid regulations almost two years earlier.
Ms Ferrier travelled to London and spoke in the Commons while awaiting the result of a Covid test, then got a train home after testing positive.
She will not seek re-election in the upcoming vote.
The SNP are hoping to retain the Rutherglen and Hamilton West seat, with Labour forecast to be the primary challengers.
The constituency has changed hands between the parties at each of the past three general elections.
Who is standing?
The candidates who have declared they are standing in the by-election are (in alphabetical order):
- Gloria Adebo (Scottish Liberal Democrats)
- Bill Bonnar (Scottish Socialist Party)
- Cameron Eadie (Scottish Greens)
- Ewan Hoyle (Volt UK)
- Thomas Kerr (Scottish Conservatives)
- Katy Loudon (SNP)
- Chris Sermanni (Scottish Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)
- Michael Shanks (Scottish Labour)
- David Stark (Reform UK)
- Colette Walker (Independence for Scotland Party)