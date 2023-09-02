Scotland's papers: Concrete danger at schools and Al-Fayed dies

Scotland's papers: Concrete danger at schools and Al-Fayed diesPublished16 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Potentially dangerous concrete being found in at least 35 schools across Scotland dominates several of Saturday's front pages. The Scotsman reports how SNP ministers initially said the scale of the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) would not be known until next week, despite concerns being raised about it in May. The UK government has ordered the closure of more than 100 schools in England where RAAC was found.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express takes aim at Scottish ministers, quoting Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton who says they need to "pull their heads out of the sand" and deal with the RAAC problem in schools and hospitals. Mr Cole-Hamilton tells the paper the government must name the schools which have this concrete in place "and say what measures are being taken to make them safe".Image caption, The Lib Dem leader is also quoted in the Press and Journal, warning that evidence from schools in England shows that concrete beams which have previously been assessed as safe "can still catastrophically collapse".Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News says seven schools in the city have been deemed dangerous after being identified as containing the collapse-risk concrete. Five others in West Lothian and one in East Lothian are also affected.Image caption, The i leads with an exclusive on the school's issue, reporting UK ministers were warned about the problem in 2019. It says Education Secretary Gillian Keegan is due to address Parliament next week and give details on how much the government knew.Image caption, Elsewhere, the death of controversial businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed, at the age of 94, is the focus for several other papers. The Scottish Sun says the billionaire former Harrods owner will be buried next to his son Dodi, who died in a car crash alongside Princess Diana.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail also leads on the death of Mr Al-Fayed, and points out it comes 26 years almost to the day since his son's death in Paris.Image caption, The Herald says former Scottish Labour minister Frank McAveety is the subject of a formal complaint to the party over alleged bullying and misogyny. Mr McAveety, now a senior Glasgow City councillor, is accused of shouting so forcefully at one of his female colleagues in his office that he was "red and shaking".Image caption, The Daily Record reports that First Minister Humza Yousaf has called an emergency climate change summit to hammer out a consensus on the crisis facing the planet. In an interview with the paper, Mr Yousaf says he wants the leaders of all political parties to reach a consensus on the "biggest existential threat" faced by the world.Image caption, The National says the first minister will speak at a pro-independence rally in Edinburgh today when he will say Brexit was a "national tragedy" and make the case for fixing the "historic wrong" of leaving the EU.Image caption, The Times highlights data which shows Scotland's beaches have eight times more sewage-related debris than those in England and Wales. Marine experts tell the paper the the high level is the result of people flushing away inappropriate items, such as wet wipes.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports a line from the UK home secretary that "woke police" are "damaging public trust". Suella Braverman makes the comments in an interview with the paper. It also features the school concrete row, saying that - unlike in England - Scottish schools built with RAAC will not be entirely shut down.Image caption, The Courier says the owner of the New County Hotel in Perth - where three people lost their lives in a fire - has died. Rashid Hussain, who was 59, is believed to have died in a London hospital three weeks ago.Image caption, The Glasgow Times says volunteers at a "lifeline" Glasgow project have urged the first minister to step in and safeguard its future after a £50,000 funding blow. Four staff members at The Hidden Gardens at the Tramway in Pollokshields have lost their jobs after Lottery bosses halted their support for two vital initiatives.Image caption, The Weekend Telegraph covers a court case in which a woman was jailed for attempted robbery after attacking a food delivery driver with a pole.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.