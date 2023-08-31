Covid: New BA.2.86 variant found in Scotland
Scotland has detected its first case of a new Covid variant that is being closely monitored by the World Health Organization.
The BA.2.86 variant is not yet considered a variant of concern but it has a high number of mutations.
Genomic sequencing detected the variant from a PCR sample collected on 16 August.
The BA.2.86 strain has already been found in several countries including Canada, Israel and the US.
Testing for the virus has been scaled back across the globe and scientists say they do not have clear information about how rapidly it is spreading.
The number of Covid cases in Scotland has been increasing since the beginning of July.
Public Health Scotland, the NHS body responsible for monitoring and managing the coronavirus, reported 1,342 cases in the week ending 27 August.
This is likely to be a significant underestimate because there is so little testing in the wider community.
The winter vaccination programme starts in Scotland on 4 September and officials say coming forward for a jab if eligible is the best way to ensure protection over the winter.
The new variant was also found in wastewater testing in another NHS Health Board area, though Public Health Scotland says the accuracy of wastewater testing is variable and results should be treated with caution.