In pictures: Blue supermoon over Scotland
A blue supermoon has been making its appearance in the sky for the first time since 2009.
The rare lunar phenomenon has helped to produce a string of striking images over Scotland.
A blue moon has nothing to do with its colour but refers to it being the second full moon of a calendar month.
A supermoon is one which appears brighter than usual because the Moon is at its closest point in its orbit around Earth.
There will not be another blue supermoon until 2037.
