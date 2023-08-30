Scotland's papers: alcohol deaths and passenger chaos

Scotland's papers: alcohol deaths and passenger chaosPublished8 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Herald focuses on yesterday's alcohol death statistics and the news that more Scots are now dying of drink abuse than as a result of drugs. The number of people dying through alcohol is at its highest since 2008. The photograph shows the painting Monarch of the Glen being moved to its new position in the National Gallery of Scotland. And there is the news that Sir Andy Murray won his first-round match at the US Open.Image caption, The Scotsman says the high rate of alcohol-related deaths calls into question the SNP's minimum unit pricing policy. It quotes the Conservatives as saying it is proof the scheme is not working. There is a story that two thirds of hospitality venues in Glasgow's low emission zone have reported a drop in customer numbers at night. And there is a picture of Emmie, a new addition to the meerkats at Blair Drummond safari park.Image caption, The alcohol death story dominated the Sun's front page. It says poverty is fuelling an epidemic of "booze deaths", suicides and homelessness. The paper also reports that passengers caught in the national air traffic control breakdown could face two weeks of delays in getting home.Image caption, The Express puts the blame for the alcohol figures at the SNP's door, saying the Scottish government has been "shamed" by the numbers. It reports that a blunder by French air traffic controllers could be to blame for the problems experienced in UK airports. And there is a photograph of the television presenter Julia Bradbury, with a quote that she is "grateful" for her cancer diagnosis.Image caption, The news that thousands of people stranded by the air traffic control problems are being denied compensation is the Scottish Daily Mail's splash. It says some have been warned they face a 10 day wait to get home. The actress Gwyneth Paltrow is pictured. She is described as "naturally beautiful" without make-up.Image caption, And the Metro is putting the cost of the air traffic control failure at £80 million. It says the backlog of stranded and diverted flights is huge. There is room at the top for a look ahead to Rangers' upcoming second match with PSV Eindhoven.Image caption, As well as the air traffic control story the Times reports that Britain can no longer be described as a Christian country. That is according to a majority of Church of England priests. The main photo shows a young man with a large knife during clashes at the Notting Hill carnival in London, which apparently saw its worst violence for seven years. And it reports that scientists are pouring cold water on the idea of "beer goggles". That is, the notion that people appear better looking to the inebriated.Image caption, The i paper says UK airlines have been accused of abandoning passengers. It also reports that the Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has called on "SNP rebels" to help him get the Greens out of office.Image caption, That Douglas Ross story dominates the Daily Telegraph's front page. The call came as he launched his party's plan for economic growth. The paper reports that the Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, has defended his trip to Beijing after some criticism. He says Britain would look weak if it did not engage with China.Image caption, Staying with politics, the National says Mr Ross's speech has been criticised for not mentioning Brexit. It also reports on an upcoming pro-independence rally, which it says could be a "turning point" for the cause.Image caption, The P&J talks of a"quiet pandemic" of alcohol deaths in the Highlands and Islands. It also has a nice photograph of a red squirrel, poking its head round a tree.Image caption, The Dundee Evening Telegraph goes with a man being jailed after a "sting" by vigilantes.Image caption, The collapse of a company linked to the Perth hotel in which three people died in a fire last January leads the Courier. It says Perth Hospitality Limited, which is linked to the New County Hotel, will be wound up after the business was taken to court over an unpaid bill. There is also a photograph of pupils from a Perthshire primary who are undertaking dementia awareness lessons ahead of meeting sufferers at a support group.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News is watching a legal challenge over Glasgow's low emission zone to see what might happen in the capital.Image caption, The Glasgow Times reports on an apparent dispute over new technology to be used by the city's bin lorry drivers.Image caption, And the Daily Star is also interested in the so-called "beer goggles" story. "But thank God that Dutch courage is still a thing" it says.