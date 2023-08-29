Child homelessness in Scotland hits new record high
- Published
More children than ever are homeless and living in temporary accommodation in Scotland, official figures show.
As of March this year, 9,595 youngsters were in the system - the highest since Scottish government records began in 2002.
In total, there were 29,652 open homelessness cases in March, which was a 15% rise on last year.
The Scottish government has described the situation as "unacceptable and concerning".
Meanwhile, homelessness applications increased by 9% in 2022-23 while there was a 1% drop in cases being closed.
More households reported rough sleeping - 1,500 the night before (up 4%) and 2,438 (up 6%) in the three months before a homelessness application.
However, there were fewer households being made homeless from private rented accommodation following an emergency rent freeze as part of cost of living legislation introduced in October 2022.
In the cases assessed:
- 62% of people were aged 25 to 49
- 66% of households were a single person
- 29% contained children
- 84% of people were of white ethnicity
- 51% had at least one support need
The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations said the right to live in a safe, warm, affordable home was "just not the reality in Scotland".
Chief executive officer Sally Thomas said: "We are working with Scottish government to try to find ways of getting people into permanent accommodation more quickly.
"However, fundamentally, this is a problem of supply. Scotland is not on track to deliver the target of 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, and urgent, significant action is needed.
"Furthermore, we must remain focused on preventing homelessness through early intervention and prevention, working with and across all levels of government to make sure people have a home, as well as any specific support they might need to sustain it."