Alcohol deaths rise to highest level in 14 years
The number of people in Scotland whose death was caused by alcohol has risen again to the highest level since 2008.
The latest figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 1,276 people died from conditions caused by alcohol in 2022.
This was 31 (2%) more than the previous year, which was the highest number since 2008.
Male deaths - which were unchanged at 836 - again accounted for about two thirds of alcohol-specific deaths.
Female deaths increased by 31 to 440.
Daniel Burns, head of vital events statistics at NRS, said: "Looking at the long-term trend the number of deaths from alcohol-specific causes fell between 2006 and 2012 but has risen since and is now about the same as 2010 levels.
"In 2022, the average age at death for females from an alcohol-specific cause was 58.7 years and for males it was 60.0 years."
