Scotland's papers: Covid inquiry call and short-term lets concerns

Scotland's papers: Covid inquiry call and short-term lets concernsPublished13 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, As the Scottish Covid Inquiry starts in Edinburgh, the Daily Record leads with a widow's call for answers after her husband died of the virus. Lee James Dodds, 32, had been turned away from hospital three times before he died, his wife Charmaine told the paper.Image caption, The Scottish government will reject calls to further extend a licensing scheme for short-term lets, the Scotsman reports. The plans are designed to tackle housing shortages and anti-social behaviour, but the self-catering sector has called for the rollout to be paused due to concerns for small businesses. Economy Secretary Neil Gray told the paper there were "no plans" to delay the scheme.Image caption, The "vast majority" of Scotland's civil service are still working from home, according to the Times. The paper says less than a third of desks are occupied in 16 major office buildings, while half of desks are empty at a further 10 sites. The paper says the findings have sparked calls for workers to return, or for the government to reduce spending on offices.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail reports council tax could be raised for more than 700,000 homes under plans to allow local authorities to increase rates for lower band properties. The paper says hikes will range between 7.5% and 22.5%.Image caption, UK government plans to spend up to £8m on hanging portraits of King Charles in Scottish buildings have been met with fury, according to the National. The proposals to put the pictures in schools and other buildings has been branded "out of touch" by SNP MP Tommy Sheppard. The UK government said it was "right" the local authorities have the choice of commemorating the King's accession.Image caption, The Herald leads with a special edition to mark the end of Glasgow's "much-lauded" Banksy exhibition. The paper includes "behind the scenes" pictures from the Cut and Run collection, which was on show for 10 weeks in the Glasgow Gallery of Modern Art.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports that "shamed" Prince Andrew is "back in the fold" with the Royal Family. The prince, who was stripped of military titles and royal patronages last year after settling a sexual assault case brought against him in the US, was photographed travelling to church in the same car as William and Kate.Image caption, The i reports on a UK poll that gives Labour a 15-point lead over the Conservatives and says at least five cabinet members - including Energy Secretary Grant Shapps and former leadership contender Penny Mordaunt - are on course to lose their seats at the next general election. It quotes one ex-minister saying Prime Minister Rishi Sunak needs to "show some vision and grip" before it's too late to reverse his party's fortunes.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says Home Secretary Suella Braverman has told police forces they must investigate every theft and that ignoring low-level crime is "completely unacceptable". Writing for the paper, Ms Braverman sets out new guidelines that have been sent to all 43 forces in England and Wales saying officers must follow up on every offence where there is a "reasonable line of inquiry". The paper reports that, in the year to March, a suspect was charged in only 2% of vehicle and bike thefts, 4% of residential burglaries, and 6.5% of muggings.Image caption, A woman has appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after sending an explicit photo to the mother of a "love rival", the Evening Express reports. Teihgan Lawrie, 26, pled guilty to disclosing an intimate photo of the woman as well as behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, the paper says.Image caption, The death of a Highlands man during a suspected dognapping leads the front page of the Press and Journal. Donald Patience, from Alness, was found dead at his home in Bury on Tuesday. Ian Connell, 39, has been charged with his murder.Image caption, The survivor of a rapist taxi driver in Dundee has questioned why he was allowed to drive a cab, the Evening Telegraph reports. Saifal Zaveri was jailed for attacks on two teenage passengers in the city.Image caption, The Courier leads with the chart success of Fife singer Cammy Barnes. The former Britain's Got Talent contestant has taken the number one slot in the UK iTunes chart with his latest single, Bonnie's Song.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News is warning of potential school closures after staff voted to strike. Janitors, cleaners and pupil support staff backed industrial action after rejecting Cosla's latest offer, which would have increased pay by an average of 5.5%.Image caption, And the Glasgow Times reports a sports hub has been saved from closure by three locals who have taken over management. The paper says Easterhouse Sports Centre has been taken over as part of an initiative which aims to facilitate community-centred projects.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.