Scotland's papers: LEZ court challenge and legal profession fears

Scotland's papers: LEZ court challenge and legal profession fearsPublished37 minutes agoImage caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads with comments by the body that represents Supreme Court judges on proposed changes to the way Scotland's legal profession is regulated. They voice concerns that allowing the Scottish government more control over the legal profession opens up the possibility of the "arbitrary abuse of power by the state", the paper reports.Image caption, The Scottish government is facing a court challenge over plans to bring in low emission zones in cities across the country, the Herald on Sunday reports. The paper says the action centres on a claim the penalties for flouting the schemes are too unfair.Image caption, The Scotland on Sunday features the long running saga of the two delayed ferries being built for CalMac by Ferguson Marine. The paper reports that two months ago the Scottish government-owned firm which buys the vessels for CalMac warned that the work rate would have to "increase considerably" to meet its deadline.Image caption, The story of a midwife offering to carry the child of a couple who had previously lost their baby after just 12 days is the main story on the front page of The Sunday Post.Image caption, The Sunday Mail reports that public buildings in Scotland will be offered the opportunity to put up portraits of King Charles as part of a £8m UK government initiative.Image caption, The Sunday National reports that a new roadmap towards another Scottish independence referendum, backed by a number of SNP MPs, will be debated at the party's next conference.Image caption, A senior doctor warned that the neonatal unit where Lucy Letby worked was chaotic and unsafe for patients, according to the Sunday Times. The paper says that paediatrician Dr Alison Timmis wrote to Tony Chambers, then chief executive at the Countess of Chester Hospital, in December 2015 saying staff were "chronically overworked" and that "when things snap, the casualties will either be children's lives or the mental and physical health of our staff".Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports on the latest update on the ITV investigation into its handling of a relationship between former presenter Phillip Schofield and a colleague.Image caption, In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves says Labour will not introduce any wealth tax if it wins the next election. In what the paper calls a "bold bid for support from businesses and wealthier households", Reeves is quoted saying: "I don't see the way to prosperity as being through taxation".Image caption, The Sunday Express reports on the details of the death of Donald Patience, originally from Scotland, whose body was found after by police called to reports of a dog being stolen from a house in Greater Manchester.