Scotland's papers: Schools strikes and jailing of cyclist killer

Image caption, The Scotsman leads with news that Scotland's biggest council union is planning strikes that could close schools across the country next month. Unison members backed action in 24 of the 32 council areas after rejecting an average pay increase of 5.5%. The strikes will involve catering, cleaning, pupil support, administration and janitorial staff in schools and early years centres.Image caption, A drink-driver who killed a charity cyclist then hid his body in a shallow grave on a remote Scottish estate is the focus of the Scottish Sun's front page. Alexander McKellar, 31, was speeding when he hit 63-year-old Tony Parsons, then left him to die on the A82 near Bridge of Orchy in September 2017. McKellar and his twin brother Robert later hid Mr Parsons' body. His remains were not found for three years.Image caption, The Herald reports that hundreds of hospital wards across Scotland have been closed due to Covid outbreaks this year. At least 237 wards were closed to new admissions but the true figure will likely be higher as NHS Lothian said it was unable to provide data to the paper.Image caption, The Daily Record leads with news of a murder investigation in Greater Manchester after a man was found dead when police were called to reports of a dog being stolen in a burglary. The paper reports that the victim, Donald Patience, was originally from Easter Ross.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail carries the same story and reports that Mr Patience was a father of three.Image caption, A trial has found that weight loss injections are three times more effective than any previous drug at treating heart failure, according to The Times. The paper says one million people in Britain are affected by the condition and that a medication known as semaglutide was found to reverse symptoms including breathlessness and fatigue.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that two families who believe their babies may have been killed by Lucy Letby are calling on the police to investigate. Emily Morris, whose one-month-old, Alvin, died on a neonatal unit in 2013, tells the paper that Letby was "in the room" on the day of Alvin's death and that "we don't believe we've had justice".Image caption, A Russian intelligence chief, Major General Andrey Averyanov, is suspected of planning the downing of a plane carrying former Wagner group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin on Wednesday, the i reports. The plane was flying from Moscow to Saint Petersburg when it crashed, with all 10 people on board believed to have been killed.Image caption, Criticism of comments by Labour MSP Jackie Baillie about killer nurse Lucy Letby is the main story on the front page of The National.Image caption, A U-turn on a planning decision about a new office development in Edinburgh is the focus of the city's Evening News.Image caption, A surge in flytipping in Dundee is the lead story in the city's Evening Telegraph.Image caption, The Glasgow Times reports that residents have been left without an internet connection for nearly two weeks in a dispute with Virgin MediaImage caption, Cancer patients in Tayside have been spared long journeys for treatment after the local health board hired new staff, the Courier reports. NHS Tayside had struggled to recruit specialist medics after a row over patients being given lower doses of chemotherapy in 2019.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that a 51-year-old woman died of complications during a routine operation at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. The tragedy happened just five weeks before she was due to get married.Image caption, A Care Commision report has highlighted safety fears at a nursery, ranging from unsecured doors and looped blind cords, the Aberdeen Evening Express reports. Copper Pots Day Nursery on Clifton Road was visited last month by the Care Inspectorate, which then issued a letter of "serious concern".