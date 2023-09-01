Your pictures of Scotland: 25 August - 1 September

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 25 August - 1 September.

Seria Hogg
Seria Hogg said her friend Shabs Mirza would love to do a collaboration with the street artist Banksy so she left him a graffiti message "Shabs woz here" on a wall (where it was allowed) as she was leaving his sold out Cut and Run exhibition in Glasgow.
Frank Rozzelle
Frank Rozzelle came across this abandoned boat on Mull.
RODDY SIMPSON
Roddy Simpson took this photograph of a distinctively marked spider on his garden shed in Linlithgow.
Dougie Johnston
Dougie Johnston took this photo of Victoria Street winding into The Grassmarket in Edinburgh.
Emma Ford
Emma Ford sent in this beautiful picture of cows on the Isle of Harris.
Margaret Linda Callaghan
Margaret Linda Callaghan captured an arty shot of her friend Asif Bablu at Rattray Head Lighthouse.
Valery Tough
Keiss harbour looking bonny in the sun, in a picture sent in by Valery Tough
John M Kerr
John Kerr said he had the pleasure of sitting by a beaver pond in Perthshire watching the mother and her kits eating, swimming and having fun.
Walter Baxter
Walter Baxter saw this grey heron on his walk around Haining Loch in Selkirk.
David May
David May said the sunflowers just south of Perth made for a spectacular floral display.
Frances Menter
Frances Menter took this picture of Robbie Burns with a 'bonnet' to match the spire on Dundee's McManus Galleries.
Derek Braid
Derek Braid said he took this picture at the North Berwick Rowing Regatta. There were 10 different races held with nine clubs from across Scotland taking part.
Sue Brown
Sue Brown encountered a kilted Stormtrooper casually walking down a street off Union Street in Aberdeen.
Jess Mason
Jess Mason took this snap of performers waiting to enter the military tattoo in Edinburgh.
Kathy Ross
Kathy Ross photographed the view from the gardens of Culross Palace - over the palace and across the Firth of Forth.
Fiona Macdonald
Fiona Macdonald was up early to get this shot of the dawn light in Cromarty
Dennis Guyan
Dennis Guyan captured the action at the Lonach Games in Strathdon, Aberdeenshire.
Alistair Warwick
Alistair Warwick watched judging the best in show at the Holm show in Newcastleton.
Jim Johnston
Jim Johnston took this wonderful picture of a Jay at night just outside Lockerbie.
David Keenan
David Keenan managed to catch a very moody Dunnotar Castle just before sunrise.
Fiona Douglas
Fiona Douglas saw this moody early morning sky over Loch Sunart at Strontian.
Alastair Nunn
Alastair Nunn captured the Forth Rail Bridge taken at dusk from South Queensferry.
Amanda Hutchison
Amanda Hutchison was shocked and amazed when this sparrowhawk flew into her kitchen in Dornock in Dumfries and Galloway.
Elaine Maslin
Elaine Maslin took this picture of the RSABI Great Glen Challenge during the kayak stage on Loch Oich.
Vikki Kewney
Vikki Kewney said her son Alex, who is already tall for his age, found a way of getting an extra couple of feet to watch a street performer at the Edinburgh Fringe.
Sarah Sivers
Sarah Sivers took this picture while making her way through the Falkirk Tunnel on the Union Canal.
Janina Dolny
Janina Dolny said this Edinburgh Castle view from the Vennel Steps is one of her favourite places when the Tattoo is on.
Robin Cook
Robin Cook took this picture of an Admiral butterfly and a Peacock butterfly on a Buddleia flower in his Aberdeen garden.
Victor Tregubov
Victor Tregubov captured the colour at Strathaven Hot Air Balloon Festival.
Martin Harrower
Martin Harrower took this very atmospheric shot at the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.
Pete Carnochan
Pete Carnochan took this snap of hay bales near Anstruther.
Jon Davey
Jon Davey took this musical action shot at The Big Beach Busk on the Portobello Prom.
Dave Stewart
Dave Stewart saw his first adder, basking in the sun on a path at Little Assynt near Lochinver.
Barbara Jones
Barbara Jones found these seagulls scavenging for food at 3am in the Merchant City in Glasgow.
Sam Bilner
Sam Bilner captured the magic of a full moon over Eilean Donan Castle.
Grant Golding
Grant Golding took this picture of his 10-year-old son Alfie catching great air on a jump at Cambusbarron after being inspired by the UCI.

