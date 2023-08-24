Man, 42, arrested over bus crash death
A 42-year-old man has been arrested over the death of a bus driver in East Ayrshire, police have said.
Gordon Stirling, 23, from the Crosshouse area, died in hospital on Saturday, five days after his single-decker bus was in a collision with a white Ford Transit van.
Police said extensive inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
The arrested man remains in hospital for treatment.
The crash happened on the A77 near the junction with the A719 for Galston at about 17:30 on Monday 14 August.
Police appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.