Support staff to strike at five Scottish universities
- Published
Support staff at five Scottish universities are set to take strike action in a pay dispute.
Unite members including technicians, cleaners and janitors will walk out at Glasgow, Strathclyde, Edinburgh Napier, Dundee and Abertay universities.
The union said it had received industrial action mandates from around 1,000 members in Scotland. Strike dates are expected to be released next week.
It comes after universities failed to reach agreement on a 2023/24 pay rise.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "The UCEA (University and Colleges Employers Association) has not only failed to put a fair wage offer on the table, it is attempting to impose a real terms pay cut on all university workers which is totally unacceptable.
"Unite will fully support our university members in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions."
Unite says the majority of members had a 5-6% pay offer "imposed on them" after 3% uplift in 2022.
It comes amid a wider UK dispute in higher education over pay and conditions.
UCEA said that Unite balloted members at 10 universities in Scotland and only five attained a 50% turnout with a yes vote.
Chief executive Raj Jethwa said: "UCEA continues to meet with Unite, UCU and the other sector trade unions to seek urgent resolution.
"UCEA has suggested a joint approach to Acas for facilitation of these talks and is awaiting the trade unions' response to this proposal. "